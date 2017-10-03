26°
Cool change brings relief to Gatton and surrounds

Melanie Keyte
THIRSTY crops across the Brisbane and Lockyer Valleys can expect some cool relief this week with more than 30mm of rain predicted to fall during the next two days.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Aditi Sharan said rain was forecast for the early and late parts of the week.

"The rain will continue through today and into tomorrow,” he said.

"From Thursday onwards you could expect the odd shower.

"Of course, the rainfall could be less than forecasted or heavier as the days progress.”

The region's best chance of rain was on Monday with the bulk of the rain falling over the Somerset area as the system moved eastwards.

Tuesday was also a likely bet with 80% chance of 8-15mm and a possible storm.

Though temperatures dipped briefly on Monday to a maximum of 20 degrees, the mercury is tipped to rise again to a top of 29 on Wednesday, 30 on Thursday and 31 on Friday.

The cool spell was welcomed by organic farmer Troy Huggins who lives near Gatton.

"It would be nice to see a couple of inches to cool everything down and freshen everything up a bit and finish of the season with a bit of rain coming into summer,” he said.

"It's just very unusual to get that hot weather in September...the ground is just getting so dry now.

"We're lucky we're on irrigated country, I'd like to see a bit more rain head further out (west) to the cattle farmers.”

Sunny skies were expected to return on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees.

