Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A convicted child rapist failed to report there was a child staying at his residence.
A convicted child rapist failed to report there was a child staying at his residence.
Crime

Convicted child rapist failed to report child at his house

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CONVICTED child rapist will spend the next month in prison after a child stayed at his residence and he did not report it.

Christopher John Lewis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two counts of failing to report.

Lewis, 23, was on a suspended sentence during the offence.

READ MORE: Afternoon joyride lands man in court

Between January 31 and May 3 Lewis failed to inform police about reportable contact with a young girl staying at his residence.

The second count arose from failing to report the change of a vehicle registration.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the circumstances arose due to Lewis's father having a friend over who happened to have children.

She said the child's father was always present with the child and Lewis did not have any actual contact with the child.

Ms Ditchfield said Lewis had not organised the child's visit, it incidental and as he wasn't in actual contact with the child, he considered he wasn't required to report.

She added Lewis had informed the father of his reporting conditions.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he was concerned by the number of failures to comply with reporting conditions coming through the court.

"It's a serious charge," Mr Manthey said.

He sentenced Lewis to three months imprisonment with parole after one month.

More Stories

child rapist christopher john lewis editors picks fail to report gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Premium Content ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Politics Didn’t catch the results from the election last night, we’ve got you covered. Catch up on all the results from the seat of Nanango and the state. CATCH UP HERE:

        Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

        Premium Content Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

        Politics DEB Frecklington has conceded defeat in the election, but committed to remaining as...

        ELECTION: Frecklington returned as MP, Labor back in office

        Premium Content ELECTION: Frecklington returned as MP, Labor back in office

        Politics Stay up to date with all the latest information as the polls close and counting...

        LNP’s Jim McDonald set to retain Lockyer

        Premium Content LNP’s Jim McDonald set to retain Lockyer

        News The LNP’s Jim McDonald looks set to retain the seat of Lockyer after securing a...