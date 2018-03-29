Menu
Controversy over cyclist killed on highway continues

Joanne Marie McCauley allegedly confessed to 14 people about hitting Shui Ki Chan, the Coroner found.
John Weekes
by

RETIRED coroner John Hutton says he reserves the right to be heard on any allegations of misconduct or bias after a cop complained about him.

Gatton Detective Senior Constable David Neumann went to court after the Coroner criticised him over the police investigation into cyclist Shui Ki Chan's death.

In findings issued last November, Mr Hutton said Mr Neumann conducted an "inadequate” investigation into Mr Chan's death on the Warrego Highway.

Mr Hutton found Joanne Marie McCauley was driving a car which struck Mr Chan. Ms McCauley was never charged.

Brisbane Supreme Court documents show Mr Hutton, in an outline of argument, reserved the right to be heard about costs and allegations.

Justice Debra Mullins granted leave to Mr Hutton and excused him from further attendance.

Justice Mullins directed Mr Neumann to file any affidavits by Monday and the Attorney-General, who acts as "intervener” in the case, by April 30.

Mr Neumann's application was adjourned to a date to be fixed. -NewsRegional

Topics:  brisbane court coroner david neumann gatton inquest joanne marie mccauley john hutton justice debra mullins qps shui ki chan

