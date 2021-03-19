Controversial late judge’s replacement named

The Federal Court has announced its replacement for Judge Guy Andrew, six months after he died in tragic circumstances.

The Federal Circuit Court has appointed family law solicitor Christopher Bowrey as a judge in the Townsville registry, six months after his predecessor Judge Guy Andrew died in tragic circumstances.

The court this morning announced Mr Bowrey's appointment which will begin on Monday.

Mr Bowrey is a highly skilled and well-regarded solicitor in Townsville with more than 40 years' experience as a practitioner in family law.

In a statement issued this morning, the court said Mr Bowrey has made a significant contribution to the profession as a member of the Townsville District Law Association, North Queensland Law Association and the Queensland Law Society in education and ethics.

He has also served on the Human Research Ethics Committee of James Cook University, the Townsville District Rugby Union Judiciary Committee, the Ignatius Park Christian Brothers Secondary College Board and the St Joseph's Primary School Board.

New appointment Chris Bowrey

Federal Circuit Court of Australia chief judge Will Alstergren said: "Mr Bowrey brings a wealth of experience and local knowledge to the court and on behalf of all the judges and staff, I congratulate Mr Bowrey on his appointment.

"It is imperative that regional communities have fair and reasonable access to the justice system and I am delighted that this appointment has been made.

"I wish to take this opportunity to thank the local profession for their support over the past several months."

Mr Bowrey said he was honoured by the appointment.

"It is a very important time to be joining the courts, and I look forward to continuing to service the Townsville community," he said.

Mr Bowrey replaces Judge Guy Andrew, who died in tragic circumstances last year.

Judge Andrew, 55, was found dead in bushland near Brisbane's Mt Coot-tha on October 8, after he went missing five days earlier.

He had been transferred to Brisbane for counselling and mentoring following complaints about his treatment of lawyers in Townsville.

At the time of Judge Andrews' death, Justice Alstergren offered his condolences to his family and said his death was a reminder of the "extraordinary pressure" on those who worked in family law.

"His Honour will be remembered as a fine, highly respected barrister and a diligent and determined judge who lived a life of service to others and to the law," he said.

"He was loved and admired by many during his long career at the Bar and he made many good friendships in his short time on the Bench."

