Menu
Login
BOTTLES: Lids on or off? We find out the answer for you.
BOTTLES: Lids on or off? We find out the answer for you. Mike Knott BUN050419REC6
News

Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

Ebony Graveur
by
26th Jun 2019 2:00 PM

CONTAINERS For Change has cleared up a contentious point about cashing in on your recycling: is it lids on, or lids off?

While Container Exchange processing sites can ask people to remove lids, containers with lids on are still able to be processed and recyclers who submit them are entitled to a refund.

Container Exchange spokeswoman has cleared the matter up, responding to a site manager who said a number of sites could not process containers with lids on and people were "missing out on money”.

Read the full story here

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Lockyer Valley drivers slam state of roads, demand upgrades

    Lockyer Valley drivers slam state of roads, demand upgrades

    News Lockyer Valley locals have slammed the state of roads in the region and called for major investment in safety infrastructure, a new RACQ survey has revealed

    Early fire season prompts search for new fire fighters

    Early fire season prompts search for new fire fighters

    News Bad season prompts call for members