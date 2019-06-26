Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

BOTTLES: Lids on or off? We find out the answer for you.

Mike Knott

CONTAINERS For Change has cleared up a contentious point about cashing in on your recycling: is it lids on, or lids off?

While Container Exchange processing sites can ask people to remove lids, containers with lids on are still able to be processed and recyclers who submit them are entitled to a refund.

Container Exchange spokeswoman has cleared the matter up, responding to a site manager who said a number of sites could not process containers with lids on and people were "missing out on money”.

