CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Full list of 14 drop-off locations
FAMILIES can turn their rubbish into money from this week as the Containers for Change program rolls out at 14 drop-off points in Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer and Scenic Rim areas.
Most aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and liquid paperboard beverage containers between 150ml and three litres are eligible for a 10c refund when returned to a container refund point.
Each year, about three billion beverage containers are generated in Queensland and are the second most littered item.
Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the council was yet to be fully advised by the contractors of the operation of the scheme in the Scenic Rim.
"It's important that Scenic Rim residents, who are champions when it comes to recycling, continue to recycle containers such as plain milk bottles and glass wine bottles - that are not eligible under the refund scheme - through existing kerbside collection or drop-off points at our waste transfer stations," Cr Christensen said.
"Residents who do not wish to participate in the program should continue to recycle their containers as normal, as we will continue to maintain our recycling solutions for glass and plastic to ensure this does not become problematic for our community."
To be eligible the beverage container must:
- Have contained a beverage product that is not excluded from the scheme. For example, cordials and plain milk are not included in the scheme so containers that have held these products are not eligible for a refund
- Display the refund mark. This is so that the container refund point operator can see if the container is part of the scheme. Most containers will already have a refund mark for SA and NT and these containers are eligible under Containers for Change. Beverage manufacturers have until 1 December 2019 to display the new refund mark on their containers
- Be an approved container. Some containers are made out of materials that cannot be recycled. These containers may not be approved (by the Queensland Government) as an eligible container as the scheme requires that when a refund is paid on a container that container must be recycled.
Re.Turn It (Brisbane), Springfield
18 Commercial Drive, Springfield
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am-6pm, Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm
Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)
Payment: EFT
073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au
Envirobank Recycling, Redbank Plains
Redbank Plains Rd and Argyle St, Redbank Plains
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm
Type: Drop-offs / Reverse vending machines
Payment: EFT
Envirobank Recycling, Karalee
259-277 Mt Crosby Rd, Karalee
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am-6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to3pm
Type: Drop-offs / Reverse vending machines
Payment: EFT
The Big Red Shed, Raceview
30 East Owen St, Raceview
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 7.30am to 4.30pm
Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)
Payment: EFT
0732795036, wayne@thebigredshed.com.au
Re.Turn It (Brisbane), Yamanto
405 Warwick Rd, Yamanto
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 3pm
Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)
Payment: EFT
073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au
TOMRA Collection, West Ipswich
355 Brisbane St, West Ipswich
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 3pm
Type: Over-the-counter depots
Payment: Cash, EFT
1300 11 88 88, ad.qld@tomra.com
Re.Turn It, West Ipswich
272 Brisbane St, West Ipswich
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 3pm
Type: Over-the-counter depots
Payment: Cash, EFT
073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au
Re.Turn It, Rosewood
27 John St, Rosewood
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm
Type: Over-the-counter depots
Payment: Cash, EFT
073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au
Fernvale Futures Centre
1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale
Opening hours: Mobile site
Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points
Payment: EFT
0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au
Laidley Transfer Station
63 Burgess Rd, Laidley
Opening hours: Monday to Friday Fri 8am to 4pm
Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)
Payment: EFT
0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au
Re.Turn It, Gatton
9 Byrne St, Gaton
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 3pm
Type: Over-the-counter depots
Payment: Cash, EFT
073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au
Gatton Tip Shop
'64 Fords Rd, Gatton
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm
Type: Over-the-counter depots
Payment: Cash, EFT
0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au
Re.Turn It, Boonah
16A High St, Boonah
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 3pm
Type: Over-the-counter depots
Payment: Cash, EFT
073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au
Pipeliner Park
2 Heap St, Esk
Opening hours: Mobile site
Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points
Payment: EFT