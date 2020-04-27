Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Contact tracing under way after positive school case

by Alicia Nally
27th Apr 2020 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTACT tracing has almost been completed after a visitor who visited Edge Hill State School earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents and teachers at the school were notified on Friday of the case.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the department was unable to provide further detail on individual cases due to patient confidentiality.  

"Contact tracing at Edge Hill State School is under way and has almost been completed for this case," she said.

coronaviruspromo

 

"If there is a need to provide additional details to the public for public health purposes, we will issue a public health alert, and enlist the help of the media to get the message out."

Contact tracing has almost been completed after a visitor who visited Edge Hill State School earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing has almost been completed after a visitor who visited Edge Hill State School earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19.

 

Anyone with concerns can contact Tropical Public Health Services on 4226 5555 between 9am and 5pm, seven days per week.

Mum Kelly Evans said she was not too worried about the situation but was keeping her son at her Lake Eacham property and supervising their remote learning.

"My child goes to the school and his dad is an essential worker, he was at school on April 2 and 3 (when the infected visitor attended the school)," she said.

"The school has put in plenty of procedures … I'm personally not too worried. The school was pretty onto it as I received a follow up phone call from the Cairns fever clinic asking if any of the immediate family or children or students have had symptoms."

Originally published as Contact tracing under way after positive Cairns school case

More Stories

Show More
contact tracing coronavirus schools testing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours and announced a crackdown on people targeting frontline workers.

        Somerset businesses to benefit from eased restrictions

        premium_icon Somerset businesses to benefit from eased restrictions

        Business Hikers and picnickers are expected to flock to the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

        COURT: 13 people ‘appearing’ in Gatton Court this week

        premium_icon COURT: 13 people ‘appearing’ in Gatton Court this week

        Crime Though the Gatton courtroom is closed, cases are still going ahead, but at a new...

        Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

        premium_icon Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

        Health More than 30 of the region’s confirmed patients no longer test positive to the...