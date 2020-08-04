Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Contact tracers unable to reach two COVID flight passengers

Tegan Annett
4th Aug 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Queensland authorities want domestic flights off limits for people returning from overseas after a man with COVID-19 flew from Sydney to Maroochydore last week.

Two of the 14 people on last Friday's Jetstar JQ790 domestic flight cannot be reached by contact tracers because domestic airlines aren't required to keep passenger contact details.

The man aged in his 20s flew from Kabul, where he was working as a security guard, to Sydney and then on to Maroochydore.

Premier wants COVID loophole slammed shut

'Critical week': No new cases but that may change

He drove directly to his home in Toowoomba to quarantine, where he has since tested positive. His wife is also in self quarantine.

The man was given an exemption from the New South Wales and Queensland governments to quarantine at home in Toowoomba.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young.
Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said during this morning's media conference that international travellers should not be allowed to board a domestic flight.

"Two of those (14) people have no contact details," Dr Young said.

"The airline cannot tell me how I can get hold of those two people because there's no requirement for domestic planes to keep contact details.

COVID case who avoided quarantine 'not a consular official'

"There's a requirement for international, but for domestic we are struggling to find two of those 14 people, so that's why we should quarantine at the port of arrival.

Sunshine Coast Airport.
Sunshine Coast Airport.

Contact tracing is how the department prevents the virus from spreading throughout the community and if people who have come into close contact with the sick person, the department will notify them.

There were 149 people on board the 186-seat Sydney to Maroochydore flight.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has raised concerns about quarantine exemptions with the chief health officers and at National Cabinet.

"I think exemptions need to be closed as much as possible because we have to keep our communities safe," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus sunshine coast covid-19 domestic flights editors picks health international travel queensland chief health officer sunshine coast airport sydney to maroochydore flights
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        premium_icon ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        Employment Queensland’s economic recovery will be slower and more workers will lose their jobs unless flexible industrial relations arrangements are extended after September

        Hawks hope to reverse first game fortunes

        premium_icon Hawks hope to reverse first game fortunes

        Rugby League Hawks are confident they can “run laps” around next week's opponent

        Driver loses licence after refusing breath test seven times

        premium_icon Driver loses licence after refusing breath test seven times

        Crime A DRIVER has been given seven opportunities at a breath test, each time falling...

        Mayor slams ‘selfish’ behaviour that could lead to outbreak

        premium_icon Mayor slams ‘selfish’ behaviour that could lead to outbreak

        News WITH confirmed COVID-19 cases surrounding the Lockyer Valley, the mayor has slammed...