Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Property

Construction boom on the horizon for region

Jenna Thompson
9th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S not long now until the new Gibraltar View Estate at Junction Hill will celebrate its first sod turn according to Dougherty Property agent Derek Morgan.

"They're only at stage one of the process, but once the roadworks out the front have been completed and everything is registered we should start to see some construction going on," he said.

Gibraltar View Estate, Junction Hill.
Gibraltar View Estate, Junction Hill.

Since getting approved for subdivision in 2017 the once-empty paddock has slowly taken shape, with several blocks already being sold off the plan.

"It's a real mixture of buyers; they're predominantly owner-occupiers with a few investors as well and the age-range is a real mix, from young families to retirees," he said.

"Around two-thirds of the buyers so far are local while around a third are from out-of-area looking to move to the region."

As for the style of homes expected to pop up across the estate, Mr Morgan said developers are hoping to avoid the cookie-cutter look.

"They want to see a variety of different architectural styles rather than just the one type," he said.

"This means some houses could be one storey or two storeys depending on their preference, so long as everything meets Council standards."

Gibraltar View Estate, Junction Hill
Gibraltar View Estate, Junction Hill

 

 

The estate, divided into 56 individual, flood-free blocks, features footpath access all the way to Junction Hill store, two cul de sacs on the western side with views of the Clarence River, and a public reserve to the south.

In the meantime, roadworks connecting the estate to the Summerland Way is nearing final stages.

It is understood a turning lane will be installed to make entering and exiting the Summerland Way to and from the new estate much safer.

For more information, visit Dougherty Property

clarence development clarence property clarence real estate dougherty property house for sale housing estate junction hill
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Upgrades underway to improve Gatton equestrian facility

        Premium Content Upgrades underway to improve Gatton equestrian facility

        Council News HORSE riders will soon be able to take advantage of upgrades at the Gatton Indoor Equestrian Centre.

        Travel agents’ plea amid ‘minefield’ of cancellations

        Premium Content Travel agents’ plea amid ‘minefield’ of cancellations

        Travel Ipswich travel agent calls for government funding

        Crews assess scene after fire jumps containment lines

        Premium Content Crews assess scene after fire jumps containment lines

        News EMERGENCY Services are on scene assessing a fire in the Lockyer Valley.

        Lockyer business sells for whopping $169 million

        Premium Content Lockyer business sells for whopping $169 million

        Business A LOCKYER Valley business has gone under the hammer, selling for a staggering $169...