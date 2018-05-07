Construction begins on new treatment plant

BREAKING GROUND: Construction has begun on a new sewage treatment plant to cater for the growing communities of Lowood and Fernvale.

BREAKING GROUND: Construction has begun on a new sewage treatment plant to cater for the growing communities of Lowood and Fernvale. Dominic Elsome

GROUND has been broken on a new sewage treatment plant for the Somerset region that will cater for growth for than a decade to come.

Queensland Urban Utilities last week began construction on a $20 million state-of-the-art treatment plant at Lowood and CEO Louise Dudley said the plant was an important piece of infrastructure

"This plant will cater for growth in the area until 2034,” Ms Dudley said.

The plant is being constructed on Forest Hill- Fernvale Rd and is expected to be completed by April 2019.

When operational it will be able to treat up to 1.5 million litres of sewage a day from Lowood and Fernvale, and replaces two existing plants that will be decommissioned in 2019.

Two new pump stations will also be constructed and 8km of pipe installed to service the new plant.

Ms Dudley said the new plant had been a long time coming and finding an appropriate site for the plant had proved difficult.

"We finally landed on this site after some really careful planning about where we could actually put this plant so its high enough up for flood resilience,” she said.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the new project was boost for the growing Lowood and Fernvale communities.

"Over the 10 years since the amalgamations, Somerset has had the fastest percentage growth of any Queensland regional council area.” Cr Lehman said.

"We're really happy to see it, it's been a long time coming.

"There were plans for another treatment plant at Fernvale but this here works out a lot better.

"It's out of the flood level and the power supply is right next door, so it couldn't have worked out better actually.”