A mock-up image of the Columboola Solar Farm, which will begin work this month.
Construction begins on multimillion-dollar solar farm

Staff Writers
28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
CONSTRUCTION starts this month on a multimillion-dollar solar farm in southwest Queensland, creating 400 jobs, thanks to a sales deal with publicly-owned CS Energy.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham today announced that Hana Financial Investment would build the 162 megawatt Columboola Solar Farm to be built between Chinchilla and Miles.

Project developers Luminous Energy today also announced financial close on the solar farm project and its concurrent sale to Hana.

"Queensland has an economic plan for post-COVID recovery and affordable, reliable energy supply underpins that plan," Dr Lynham said.

"That plan includes investing in traditional infrastructure and supporting the renewables industry because that supports jobs.

"This project will mean another 400 jobs for the renewable energy powerhouse of the Western Downs, with construction to begin this month.

"With the government's new renewable energy zone initiative for South-West Queensland, Columboola is set to be followed by ongoing new renewable energy projects and jobs."

The Columboola Solar Farm takes Queensland's tally of financially committed or operational large-scale renewable energy projects to 41 since 2015.

CS Energy will buy 100 per cent of the output of the solar farm and on-sell it to its large commercial and industrial retail customers, including Griffith University, CQ University and QUT.

Contractor Stirling and Wilson will start construction this month and it is due to be completed by the end of next year.

