Constable Seden relishes the day-to-day challenge

ON DUTY: Lowood Police Senior Constable Nicole Seden (centre) has also established a not-for-profit organisation to assist emergency service and Australian Defence Force personnel. Contributed

Name: Nicole Seden

Occupation: Police Officer

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the QPS?

The diverse range of jobs and people I have met.

Why did you decide to get involved with the QPS?

I was looking for a career where every day is different and challenging.

Have you met any famous people?

No.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Establishing a not-for-profit organisation/retreat to assist emergency service and Australian Defence Force personnel, former and current, recovering and suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, stress and burn-out. It's got a long way to go but it is a big accomplishment already.

What is best advice you've ever received?

The only time you fail is when you stop trying.

What is the one thing you would change in the world?

Eradicate ice.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

It depends on the day. After a particularly stressful day I feel 80, and after I've had a big win I feel 18.

What is you happiest childhood memory?

Christmas with my family.

What is you favourite place in the district?

My place. I have 100 acres of bush and live off grid. It is the most relaxing and rejuvenating place I know.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I put in all the infrastructure needed for the retreat.

Who are the people you most admire dead or living?

It sounds a little ordinary but my mum. She is an amazingly strong woman who had dedicated her life to helping others around the world.