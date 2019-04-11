Connection to get even better after doing this one thing

WINWILL resident Gaile Scheiwe didn't believe her internet could get even better but it's a reality Lockyer Valley residents can look forward to thanks to the National Broadband Network.

Plans to upgrade towers in Winwill, Ringwood and Adare have been proposed in reaction to an increase in activity and demand for the NBN.

Mrs Scheiwe has had the NBN for the past 12 months and said the change in her connection was unbelievable.

"Anything that improves what we had is fantastic but I don't know how they can make it any faster because it amazes me how quickly it comes up now,” she said.

The proposed works will involve the upgrade of existing technology to ensure a quality connection remains available to residents.

The proposal is the first step in the upgrading process, which should be complete by the end of the year.

Residents will be notified when their connection will be interrupted but it's estimated to be no more than a few hours.

The works are just one of many for the Lockyer Valley.

From April 12, more than 1000 premises from Grantham to Regency Downs will be disconnected from the existing phone and internet services.

From May 10, another almost 2000 will be disconnected.

An NBN spokesperson urged residents to get connected to the NBN before the old copper network was switched off.

"Most homes still using legacy phone and internet services will find these services no longer work when the 18-month transition period ends,” the spokesperson said.