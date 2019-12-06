Confusion reigns over use of mowers during fire bans

CLEAR AS MUD: Confusion over the use of mowers or power tools for the garden during the this year’s dire fire season has been addressed this week, as Lowood residents vented their frustrations. Picture: iStock

CONFUSION over the use of mowers or power tools for the garden during the this year's dire fire season has been addressed this week, as Lowood residents vented their frustrations regarding advice they said they received from Somerset Council last week.

The residents - who wish to remain anonymous - said they were told during two phone calls with council that there were restrictions in place for the use of mowers and whippers snippers, and neither were to be used.

They said they phoned council back to report the use of lawnmowers by council workers on Fernvale Rd, but were told council have "special training and were allowed to do it".

Somerset Council has declined to comment on the calls specifically, but said the current advice from QFES was that the cautious use of whipper snippers and mowers was allowed.

A council spokesperson said QFES had informed them that power tools, lawnmowers and mechanical slashers could be used.

"However the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services encourages people to use these with extreme care and to ensure that adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that may start.

"This could include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur."

The Lowood resident said his whole street had not been mowing their grass because they believed restrictions were in place.

"My granddaughter, who has four young kids, has grass that is a foot high and there's snakes in the area too.

"I rang council twice and we were told no mowing or whipper snippers - you're not allowed to mow at all.

"The grass is also growing under our caravan which is parked in our driveway and is near our house."

A QFES spokesperson also confirmed this week that there were no restrictions or bans in place for mowing or the use of power tools and mechanical slashers.

"The thinking is that you're reducing your fire hazard - it's a fire hazard reduction method that people can use."