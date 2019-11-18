Confusion heightens as water levels continue to decline

WATER NEEDED: The Gold Coast Desalination Plant will be helping support the water situation once the grid drops below 60 per cent.

WATER NEEDED: The Gold Coast Desalination Plant will be helping support the water situation once the grid drops below 60 per cent.

HOPES for recycled water sites being activated in the Somerset Region have been dashed, following a meeting between Seqwater and the local council.

Dam levels are at their lowest since the Millennium Drought, with the combined SEQ water grid set to drop below 60% any day.

The Gold Coast Desalination Plant and Western Corridor Recycled Water system are some of the measures that have been instituted to support the water grid.

Somerset Regional Council staff are claiming they were previously informed the Recycled Water System would be activated when the water grid dropped to 60 per cent, however, this no longer appears to be the case.

“We’ve met with Seqwater, who said when the combined water limit hits 60 per cent, they won’t be turning on the recycled water. They aren’t planning to turn them on until March, when the combined water level is expected to be nearer to 40 per cent.” Councillor Robert Whalley said.

“For those hoping to see that turned on, it won’t be happening past the point where they said it would be.”

An Seqwater spokesman refuted the claim.

“A decision on the timing to remobilise the Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme is not required until after summer and the wet season,” he said.

“It will take up to two years for the WCRWS to be fully operational to ensure the scheme is independently validated and meets all the public health requirements.”

Though the overall water grid is about 60 per cent, the water situation in specific areas is more dire.

“I’ve been talking with residents in Kilcoy, and they’re already looking for water restrictions,” Cr Cheryl Gaedtke said.

The Seqwater spokesman gave his assurance measures would still be put into place to ease the situation when the 60 per cent limit was passed.

“When water grid dam levels fall below 60 per cent capacity, the Gold Coast’s desalination plant will increase production up to full capacity, operating up to 24 hours a day,” he said.

“It will produce up to 133 million litres of water a day – about seven times more than it’s currently producing, with treated drinking water, pumped directly into the water grid’s 600-plus kilometres of pipeline.”

At their recent meeting, Somerset councillors agreed to a unanimous decision to write to Seqwater, expressing their disappointment that the recycled water system would not be put into immediate use.