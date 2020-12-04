‘Confronting’ song on new Amy Shark album

Amy Shark has revealed when her new album will be released, which contains a deeply personal song addressing a moment she previously wouldn’t talk about.

SUPER-SELLING Gold Coast songwriter Amy Shark has revealed a new album will drop on April 30, three years after her ARIA-winning Love Monster.

Shark, who spent much of COVID-19 squirrelled away in her home studio, also revealed a mid-year headline tour of Australia, which will finish at the Gold Coast's Home of the Art (HOTA) on June 25.

The new album Cry Forever, which features Keith Urban and Blink 182's Travis Barker, was put on pause when the pandemic hit in March.

Shark was in LA with Barker when forced to fly home to quarantine: "I went to LA and met him but the song was already done so we got to talk about it and hang out for a bit (before) I had to fly home and quarantine because COVID just got crazy really quickly."

Amy Shark announces National CRY FOREVER tour and album for 2021. Photographer: MAX DOYLE.

While Shark was "very happy, better late than never" about Queensland's borders reopening this week, she said being stuck here during lockdown allowed her to "chill" at home in her studio and finish the album: "I deep dived on stuff. I wanted to make sure it was perfect. If you had to lock down anywhere, the Gold Coast is the place."

Shark has eight Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards after two new ones, Best Pop Release for Everybody Rise and Best Australian Live Act for 2019's regional tour, but said she wasn't prepared for the accolades.

"It was a very different year, very chilled and relaxed. There was no way I thought I was ever going to win anything.

"I even downloaded Disney Plus and thought I'll watch that Taylor Swift thing later when I get home. I didn't know I was going to roll home at 5am because I just won two awards."

Shark said to expect big production bangers on her album but before she performed them live was looking forward to downtime with family this Christmas on the Coast: "I'll see my nan. We usually go to my nan's place.

"She's very English, very traditional, so she loves to do a big Christmas lunch. I've got nieces and nephews, so I'll get to hang out with them for a bit."

Shark said Cry Forever shared moments from her life she previously wouldn't talk about, with Amy Shark and All the Lies About Me being the most personal and confronting song she'd written.

"It's everything from childhood, what's in my brain - it's very me. I spend a lot of time writing about things people can relate to and this one I was like, can be all about me.

"I'm not going to try make it so people can relate. But then hearing it back I think people are going to be able to relate to this more than any other song to be honest - it's very deep.

"I was so close to not putting Amy Shark on the album until I showed a couple of people and they said you need to put it on. I say I'm here for fans and I'm helping fans through music and it would be unfair if I didn't put this on."

Tickets for the tour go on sale December 11 at 10am and are available from amyshark.com

