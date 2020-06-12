Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Education minister has revealed the date students will be allowed to return to football fields and netball courts for the resumption of school sport.
Education minister has revealed the date students will be allowed to return to football fields and netball courts for the resumption of school sport.
News

Confirmed: When school sport will return

by Jessica Marszalek
12th Jun 2020 5:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHILDREN will be allowed back onto the football fields and netball courts from July 10 with the return of school sport.

Education Minister Grace Grace has confirmed state schools will be able to run inter-school sports competitions for indoor and outdoor games from that date, with competitions returning in stages. Representative sport at a district, regional and state level will also be allowed. And 100 spectators will be able to watch.

School sport will return from July 10. Pic: Naomi Jellicoe
School sport will return from July 10. Pic: Naomi Jellicoe

"We know how much our students have been looking forward to getting back out and competing again," Ms Grace said. "Under these arrangements students are not allowed to travel or compete interstate, but may travel and compete at indoor and outdoor venues within Queensland.

"A maximum gathering limit of 100 people will be allowed to attend these events, including players, staff and spectators, to reduce the risk of further COVID-19 infections.

"The return of school sport is wonderful news and is another positive sign that life is slowly returning to normal."

Education Minister Grace Grace and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (background)
Education Minister Grace Grace and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (background)

Clayfield College students and sisters Ella, 15, and Chloe Wilkins, 14, are looking forward to the restart.

"I'm really excited because I've really missed not being able to play all the sports I love during this COVID drama," Ella said.

For Chloe, playing soccer was an opportunity to spend time with her older friends. "I miss playing with my teammates," she said.

Originally published as Confirmed: When school sport will return

editors picks school sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Puzzling photo presents window into past

        premium_icon Puzzling photo presents window into past

        Community Do you recognise any of the people in this old photograph?

        Gatton woman makes history with driver’s licence photo

        premium_icon Gatton woman makes history with driver’s licence photo

        Community It’s a simple design, but the inclusion of part of her culture in her licence photo...

        Early-bird discount for overdue rates payers

        premium_icon Early-bird discount for overdue rates payers

        Council News Residents who are behind on their latest rates instalment will be offered a...

        Farmer defies critics with first cotton crop in 60+ years

        premium_icon Farmer defies critics with first cotton crop in 60+ years

        Rural Paddocks of cotton aren’t what you'd expect to see growing here