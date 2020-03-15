CONFIRMED: Massive air show event coming to region

IT WAS the last ever meeting for the current Somerset Council on Wednesday, with a number of significant topics to consider.

Read on to find out what decisions were made this week.

Brisbane Air Show

Somerset Regional Council has this week granted official approval for the Brisbane Airshow 2020 to be held near Toogoolawah on the weekend of July 4 and 5.

The airshow will be held at Watts Bridge Memorial Airfield and event organisers, Australian AirDisplays, are expecting up to 10,000 people to visit the show each day.

The show will feature aircraft fly-ins, air displays including civil, military and war bird aircraft displays themed around the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

There will also be parachuting, as well as adventure flights, static displays, food and bar outlets, live music and much more.

As part of the partnership, the Somerset Council logo will appear on all advertising for the airshow, including billboards in the Brisbane CBD, Fortitude Valley, Toowoomba and Ipswich, along with every airport in Queensland.

Development Applications

Three development applications were approved during this week’s meeting.

Approval was given to extend the currency period for an application to establish a service station, commercial facilities, and refreshment premises on the D’Aguilar Highway.

Amendments to an application to redevelop two lots into four in Fernvale were also approved.

Reluctant approval was also afforded to a new service station planned for Fernvale.

Coronation Hall Hire

Following a successful increase in usage in 2019, Somerset Councillors have opted to extend the Key agreement for Coronation Hall.

Under the continuing agreement, people such as wedding planners will be able to keep a key to Coronation Hall, to show off the premises to prospective clients without the need for council personnel to be on-site to supervise.

Info Session

An information session on retiring rurally will be presented by Somerset Regional Council and Able Australia on Thursday, March 26.

The session will bring together guest speakers, social services, medical providers and club representatives at Somerset Civic Centre from 10am to 1.30pm.

It will also include a presentation by a Services Australia financial information officer.

Catering will be provided and bookings are essential on 5600 0733 or 5424 4000.

Fun Run Registrations

The 18th annual Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride will be held on Sunday, July 12.

The day will once again include 3km and 8km events along with a 25km ride, all finishing at Fernvale Sports Park.

A post-race festival will feature live entertainment, food trucks, information stalls, children’s activities and more.

Registrations will start with a 48-hour flash sale from 5pm on Friday, March 27.

For more information visit railtrailfunrun.com.au and follow facebook.com/SomersetRailTrailFunRun.

Art Beat Festival

Registrations are now open for the second ever Somerset Art Beat Festival.

The event will showcase all things art and culture at Somerset Regional Art Gallery – The Condensery on Saturday, May 30.

Supported by Somerset Regional Council in partnership with Creative Arts Alliance, the festival will also will include market stalls, live music, dance performances, workshops, food and plenty more.

Expressions of interest are open at caa.creativealliance.org.au/sabf2020eoi/.

Community Grants

Round two applications for Somerset Regional Council’s 2019-2020 Community Assistance Grants will close on Friday, April 24.

Eligible community groups can apply for a grant for projects, events or services occurring after Friday, May 29.

For more on Somerset community grants visit somerset.qld.gov.au/cag.