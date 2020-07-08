Menu
A person has died on the Warrego Highway near Glenore Grove. July 8, 2020. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
NEW DETAIL: Police confirm age, town of fatal crash victim

Ebony Graveur
8th Jul 2020 9:20 AM
POLICE have confirmed a 32-year-old man from Toowoomba has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, Glenore Grove.

The crash, which occurred this morning at 4.47am, happened when a BMW the victim was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Gatton Police Station Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said emergency services had been called to the crash between Forest Hill Fernvale Road and Leschke Road.

READ MORE: Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

Officers from his station as well as those from the Laidley Police Station and the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit were on scene.

Snr Sgt Browne said the man had been pronounced dead at the scene.

"The car left the road and hit and tree and the driver was thrown from the vehicle," Snr Sgt Browne said.

Police are speaking to a witness who was driving with the man in a separate car at the time.

