Concreter takes out best tradie accolade

TOP BLOKE: Paul Dell, of As We Do Concrete, Lockyer Valley claimed the accolade of best tradie in the region. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL.

BEING honest, delivering what the customer pays for and not ripping them off – that’s Paul Dell’s take on how to run a successful business.

The concreter claimed the Gatton Star’s seventh best-of title, as best tradie in our region, securing more than 30 per cent of the votes.

While Mr Dell said he was “pretty touched” by the victory, he said it came back to good customer service and working for your clients.

“You have to give the customer what they paid for and be upfront with them. Don’t rip them off,” he said.

“There’s nothing worse than when you’ve got a tradie booked in to do a quote and they don’t turn up.”

Mr Dell, who has operated As We Do Concreting in the Lockyer Valley for the past 25 years, has concreted anything and everything – except house slabs.

“It’s very backbreaking, and summer knocks us about. But when you finish a job and see the end result, and the customer gives you a pat on the back, it’s a good feeling,” he said.

Paul Dell, of As We Do Concrete, Lockyer Valley. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL.

Mr Dell was nominated for the best-of poll by one of his employee’s wives.

“I was pretty touched actually. I take a lot of pride in my work,” he said.

“A lot of my old customers have called and said they voted for me.”

Mr Dell began his concrete trade after finishing high school in Kilcoy.

He moved back to Tasmania and worked for “three Italian fellas” but eventually after subcontracting, decided to go out on his own.

This year will mark 35 years of concreting for Mr Dell, who operates his business from Forest Hill.

From driveways to patios, shed slabs and decorative concrete – you name it, As We Do Concreting can do it.

“I treat my workers like they’re family. They always call me boss, but ‘I say I’m not the boss, I just do the quotes and pay the bills’,” he said.

Mr Dell offers free quotes for anyone wanting concrete work and can be contacted on 0439 860 790.