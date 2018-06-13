Menu
Police are searching for missing girl Dahri Cranston.
Concern for girl missing for three weeks

13th Jun 2018 8:05 AM | Updated: 8:12 AM

POLICE have concerns for the whereabouts of 15-year-old Dahri Cranston, who has been missing from Lismore since May 20.

The matter was reported to police on the June 1.

Dahri is 150-160cm tall and described as Aboriginal in appearance.

Dahri may be staying with other people in the Tweed Heads area. Dahri is not in any sort of trouble, but police and her loved ones do have concerns for her welfare.

If you know where Dahri is please contact your local police station straight away.

Dahri if you read this can you please attend your nearest police station, or call police so they can come and speak to you.. Police reference is C70046951

