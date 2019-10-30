Computer shop pings business award win

CUBE Computers was the winner in the Small Retail category at this year’s Lockyer Business Awards, an impressive feat for a business that only turned five last month.

The business has fallen short of receiving an award several times in the past, so this year’s victory has been particularly rewarding to owner Meachelle Roelofs.

“We were finalists in 2015 in two categories, and in 2016 in one category,” she said.

She said the wide variety of services and supplies her business offers is key to its success.

“We’ve got the full range. We’re more than just a typical store or service provider. We don’t just fix computers,” she said.

“We have a full workshop here in the shop for the consumer and in-store business, including phones, screens, etc. We’ve got the showroom, we do wireless networking, we do point-to-point systems.”

For businesses, Cube Computers offer an all-in-one partnership to meet all of their needs.

“We actually offer a service called Technology As A Service, and what that means is businesses don’t have to deal with multiple service providers. There’s no ‘you’ll have to ring the printer company’, or ‘you’ll have to ring Telstra’, it’s if there’s a problem, we don’t pass the buck, we just fix it,” Mrs Roelofs said.

“Anything a business needs in their office, we can provide.”

The business has been working to expand its range of services even further, to meet the varied needs of the community.

“We’re also a MATE dealer, which is an Australian ISP provider. They’re quite in opposition to Telstra, but it’s Australian, so there’s no offshore telemarketing or support,” Mrs Roelofs said.

“That’s something we only just added in August, we’re trying to provide a secondary option to the Valley. We actually worked on that for two years, to choose the right company to partner with to make sure that the end customer gets the best experience.”

Supporting the community is a key motivation for Mrs Roelofs and her business.

“Sharing my skills with the community is something I’m very passionate about. What I enjoy with this community is the closeness, so I try to inject my skills to build on that, and help keep the community united and raise the spirits of it, because they can often get a little down in hard times,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to 2020, and what we can all do as a region to move forward, improve, and work together.”