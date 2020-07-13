‘Complete idiot’: Prince Harry blasted

Prince Harry has been blasted as a 'complete idiot' by an ex-army colleague, as he and his wife Meghan Markle were seen in Beverly Hills.

The outing in the couple's new home of Los Angeles came as Colour Sergeant Trevor Coult launched an attack on Prince Harry for quitting his role as a senior royal, and relocating to the United States.

His dramatic "Megxit" from the royal family forced Harry, 35, to cut his ties to the military.

Last week, Harry and Meghan drew criticism for saying the British must acknowledge the Commonwealth's "uncomfortable" past, during an interview about equality.

In a new interview, Former Royal Irish Regiment Coult - who worked with Prince Harry on a PTSD campaign - said Harry had "turned into a complete idiot".

"His comments are disgusting and I for one am pleased he has left the UK. A lot of soldiers in the British Army are from the Commonwealth too," he said, according to The Sun .

"They fought alongside Harry and he should remember that. He's having a dig at the Royal Family - his own family," he told Britain's The Mirror.

"He says he wants to be left alone to do his own thing but he's constantly ­doing Zoom calls.

"He can't have it both ways so he's now classed as what I think is an attention seeker. Every time he speaks these days he loses support massively.

"Every time he speaks and insults the Queen, the Royal Family or has a go at the Commonwealth, all that support from all the years is slowly vanishing. It's sad because he did good work."

The criticism came after Prince Harry and Megham appeared in a video call for the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, discussing equality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past," Prince Harry said.

"So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.

"It's not going to be easy and in some cases it's not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits."

Meantime, Harry, 35, and former Suits actor Meghan, 38, were seen exiting an upscale dermatologist's office in Beverly Hills.

The Duchess of Sussex sported a loose-fitting cream shift dress, while Harry was dressed in jeans and a V-neck shirt as they waited for valet to fetch their high-end Cadillac Escalade.

The couple both sported face masks to protect against COVID-19, which are required by law in the state of California - the second-worst hit US state during the coronavirus pandemic.

