Competitors rev up for Queensland titles

RACE IN: There'll be plenty of action on offer at the Lockyer Speedway on Saturday, with the Queensland titles for the speedway karts roaring into town. Dominic Elsome

Speedway: The Lockyer Valley Speedway is ready to roar back into Gatton on Saturday for the first event of 2019.

There will be plenty of high-octane thrills on offer from 1pm, with the speedway hosting the Queensland titles for the speedway karts, and president Ian Jones said it was going to be a jam-packed day.

"We've had over 90 speedway karts nominate,” Jones said.

"(They're coming from) as far as Victoria, down from Cairns, we've got one from the Northern Territory.”

The club is excited to be hosting the major event yet again, and Jones said the racing on the day will be second to none.

"It's always a privilege to run it, a lot of people love coming there,” he said.

"It's probably one of the better kart tracks in Australia.

"It'll be action packed.

"Just about every heat race there will be about 10 or 12 karts in the race.”

The action will all kick off from 1pm at the speedway and Jones encouraged everyone to head down for an afternoon of thrills and spills.

Entry is just $25 for adults, $15 for students and pensioners, and kids get in for free.