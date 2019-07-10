Community's new park closer to being a reality

PARK READY: Cathryn Zischke's family is excited for a new park close to home. PICTURED: Archer, Austin and Xyleigh.

A PARK planned for the Hatton Vale-Kensington Grove area is one step closer to being a reality after the Lockyer Valley Regional Council secured a block of land.

The land is located in a flood-free area, on a slightly sloping block and will allow the council to incorporate 'innovative' and environmental design concepts.

The LVRC consulted with the community via its online Engagement Hub about what residents hoped to see in the park.

LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan said the step was significant in moving closer to developing the park.

"Council has been successful in acquiring 14.5 hectares of underdeveloped land along Fairway Drive, signifying our ongoing commitment to delivering a family-friendly park,” Cr Milligan said.

"Council has responded to community demand for a recreational facility in a booming corner of the region and we are extremely thrilled to share this news with you all.”

The council advises the next stage of community consultation is expected to occur within the next few months.

"Council will continue to engage with the community through its consultation process at different stages of the project to ensure we are meeting the long term needs and aspirations of our growing community,” Cr Milligan said.

