Community urged to nominate local heroes

WITH National Volunteer Week having come to a close, residents are reminded to take the time to nominate their local heroes for the 2020 Wright Community Contribution Awards.

Federal Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz said volunteers were invaluable to the continued operation of many of the local sporting groups, community clubs, and support services.

“It is vital that we acknowledge the importance of and thank volunteers in our community.

“They are hardworking, dedicated to their community and tireless in their efforts to improve the lives of local people and the area,” he said.

“Our volunteers are people not motivated by accolade or acknowledgment, certainly not motivated by money; but they do it for the greater good of their local community and to make the Valley a better place to live, work and play.”

State Member for Lockyer, Jim McDonald also recognised the critical contributions of local volunteers, who had been integral in helping the region recover from recent bushfires, and the current coronavirus pandemic.

“The volunteers in Lockyer are a valuable resource to our community, who work enthusiastically to get the job done and they deserve our recognition and support,” he said.

Mr Buchholz encouraged residents to visit his office or website to pick up a nomination form for the upcoming Community Contribution Awards.

“I look forward to receiving many nominations and catching up with those award recipients later in the year,” he said.

“Our volunteers are resilient, they will get through this and they will ensure the Lockyer community gets to the other side of this pandemic and is stronger.

Nominations for the Wright Community Contribution Awards close on 31 August, 2020.

