Community urged to donate food as work dries up

DIG DEEP: Laidley Community Centre manager Alana Wahl said more people were in need, with many coming to the centre for help after losing work following coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Dominic Elsome

DIG DEEP: Laidley Community Centre manager Alana Wahl said more people were in need, with many coming to the centre for help after losing work following coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Dominic Elsome

THE TIME to dig deep is now.

As the spread of coronavirus impacts industries, closes workplaces and puts people out of work, more people are struggling to feed themselves.

Laidley Community Centre manager Alana Wahl said the community centre was urging anyone who could help to donate canned food due to a "heightened need".

The centre provides food to those in a crisis, including extreme financial distress.

"If anyone is looking to help or has any extra they can spare at this time, the community centre is in a place to accept non-perishable and canned food," Alana said.

"If anyone has anything in their cupboards they're not going to use or if they can add a few extra cans into their grocery shop, we're able to distribute it."

Since coronavirus hit Australia, the number of people contacting the centre for help has risen.

"We are seeing people here who have recently lost their jobs, even in the last day as a result of coronavirus and the new restrictions that came in last night," she said.

"We anticipate there will be an even greater need until those government supplements kick in."

She said the cost of living had been rising and even before the virus arrived in Australia, the community centre was drawing people who hadn't previously reached out for support.

"Wages have been stagnant for so long and Newstart hadn't risen for so long … people are finding it so hard to make ends meet," she said.

Distribution points for canned goods and other long-life food products include the Community Grounds Cafe, Laidley and the Community Centre.

"The situation with opening hours may change in future," Alana said.

The community centre front door is locked to reduce the number of people through the doors and reduce spreading germs.

"We have a buzzer at the door," she said.

"When people drop off donations, someone will come out and meet them and that way we're maintaining social distancing."

Anyone who is able to and would prefer to contribute cash to go towards the purchase of long-life food is invited to call the Laidley Community Centre on 5465 1889.