Community unleashes opinion on dog park

APPROVED: Vanessa Eaddy is looking forward to taking her three dogs to the new dog park. Meg Bolton

THE approval of Gatton's first off-leash dog park has stirred a mix of reactions among the community.

While the plans have caused many dog owners to rejoice, community group Friends of Lake Apex has voiced concern about the project.

Vice-president Elaine Patterson said if the park was built at the proposed location, alongside the skate park, the construction would detrimentally affect people and the environment.

"I don't think it's the right place in town for it,” MrsPatterson said.

She said people without dogs would be prevented from using the area.

"Lake Apex is about enjoying the bird life and the trees, they don't want to have dogs barking, but the council has decided on it so it's obviously going to happen.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has yet to confirm the site for the off-leash dog park, but a facility is expected to open in the next few months.

Local dog owner Vanessa Eaddy said she was looking forward to taking her three pooches to the new dog park.