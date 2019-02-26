Menu
Login
APPROVED: Vanessa Eaddy is looking forward to taking her three dogs to the new dog park.
APPROVED: Vanessa Eaddy is looking forward to taking her three dogs to the new dog park. Meg Bolton
News

Community unleashes opinion on dog park

Meg Bolton
by
26th Feb 2019 2:28 PM

THE approval of Gatton's first off-leash dog park has stirred a mix of reactions among the community.

While the plans have caused many dog owners to rejoice, community group Friends of Lake Apex has voiced concern about the project.

Vice-president Elaine Patterson said if the park was built at the proposed location, alongside the skate park, the construction would detrimentally affect people and the environment.

"I don't think it's the right place in town for it,” MrsPatterson said.

She said people without dogs would be prevented from using the area.

"Lake Apex is about enjoying the bird life and the trees, they don't want to have dogs barking, but the council has decided on it so it's obviously going to happen.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has yet to confirm the site for the off-leash dog park, but a facility is expected to open in the next few months.

Local dog owner Vanessa Eaddy said she was looking forward to taking her three pooches to the new dog park.

dog park dogs gatton lockyer valley
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Turbulent start for Hawks at their first pre-season meet

    Turbulent start for Hawks at their first pre-season meet

    News One win, one loss and two draws for Hawks teams at their first pre-season event.

    Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

    Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

    News Hopes for rain dried up quickly

    Vet confronted with dire reality following floods

    Vet confronted with dire reality following floods

    News "All the cattle that were sick are now dead...”

    Water plan findings to be announced

    Water plan findings to be announced

    News A community meeting will be held tomorrow night