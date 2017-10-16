24°
Community unites for Marburg's Black Snake Creek Festival

Kelly and Mackenzie Thompson have a great day out at the Marburg Black Snake Creek Festival on Saturday.
DESPITE the threat of torrential downpours the heart of Marburg was thriving for the annual Black Snake Creek Festival on Saturday.

Marburg and District Residents Association president Barry Gratton was delighted at the turn out and the ongoing support of the Marburg community.

"We promised to go ahead with the festival rain, hail or shine and we were lucky enough for the weather to hold,” he said.

"It's always such a great way for the community to connect.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved for helping to create another wonderful festival.”

