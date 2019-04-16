Community to blossom among craft workshops

CRAFTING COMMUNITY: Catherine Kelso is looking forward to a session on creating bath bombs.

CRAFTING COMMUNITY: Catherine Kelso is looking forward to a session on creating bath bombs. Ebony Graveur

A DESIRE to be involved in a community group has led Catherine Kelso to her idea of offering regular workshops out of the Forest Hill cafe she co-owns.

Feeling a lack of connection in her Redbank Plains neighbourhood and wanting to grow a supportive group inspired Ms Kelso to cultivate a "community hub” at her workplace.

"I want to bring a wider community aspect into the cafe so people know they have a community hub where they can come in, relax and learn something new,” Ms Kelso said.

"Get together with friends, do some painting, art, crochet, knitting, scrap booking, any kind of art or crafts that come in.”

Having lived in Maleny, Ms Kelso was always surrounded by supportive community.

"You always felt like you were supported to learn new things,” she said.

The workshops are as much about learning skills and indulging in art as they are about bringing like-minded creatives together.

"We hope to have different artists on each Sunday so people have a variety of new things to learn,” she said.

Ms Kelso said she attended a similar event where people gathered at a coffee shop to crochet.

She liked the idea and wanted to create something similar "to get a nice community feel that they have somewhere nice to meet up and sit and enjoy a coffee and knit or crochet together”.

The first workshop is scheduled to take place on Sunday, and will guide participants through the process of making bath bombs from scratch.

For more information, phone Meaning to Stop Cafe on 0401279587.