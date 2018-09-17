Menu
WINNER WINNER: Guardian Pharmacy pharmacist Eloise Cullen has won the Gatton Star tipping contest.
Community tipsters aid Eloise's footy victory

Ali Kuchel
17th Sep 2018 3:24 PM

WITHOUT an ounce of sporting background to her name, Eloise Cullen has managed to claim victory in the Gatton Star footy tipping competition.

With a final score of 114, the Guardian Pharmacy pharmacist led the way ahead of Lockyer Valley Waste Management, Mrs V's Drapery and Wilson Brothers Finance, who all tied for second place.

She contributed her victory down to two key tactics - the tipping advice that came from customers as they visited the pharmacy, and not being bias towards any particular team.

"A lot of customers had plenty of input,” she said.

Ms Cullen also avoided tipping the North Queensland Cowboys, because it is her brother's favourite team.

"Not having a favourite team worked well because all the games were quite close,” she said.

Despite not having a favourite team of her own, Ms Cullen said she was an avid Queensland Maroons supporter.

As the tipping competition winner, Ms Cullen will attend the NRL grand final on Sunday, September 30.

It will be the first time she has been to a grand final.

"It's exciting to win, I didn't think I would,” Ms Cullen said.

"We think the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm will be in the final, but a lot of our customers wanted Broncos to make it,” she said.

