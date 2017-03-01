Community tip-offs lead to 52 arrests in Lockyer Valley

CRIME STOPPERS: Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers members Greg Steffens, Ken Driver and Janice Holstein were proud to see local information lead to 52 arrests in 2016.

THE Lockyer Valley community has remained a vigilant force when it comes to reporting crime.

Telephone calls and electronic reports made by members of the Lockyer Valley community alone have once again played an important role in assisting Crime Stoppers, resulting in 52 arrests and 197 charges by police including $145,747 worth of illegal drugs seized in 2016.

The new figures were released by Crime Stoppers Queensland as part of its Annual Results Celebration Day on Monday.

Following three consecutive record breaking years, Crime Stoppers Queensland recorded its highest-ever number of annual arrests as a direct result of reports made to the community program.

Reports made to the organisation from across Queensland in 2016 led to 3102 arrests and 8857 charges being placed, which is a respective increase of 18.3% and 24%.

Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers vice-chairman Greg Steffens said the group had changed significantly over the decades but remained a vital force in fighting crime.

"We started with very little and very little support because we were only a small committee and it's just grown to be a very professional outfit with a lot of back-up and support from headquarters and some major sponsors for Crime Stoppers Queensland,” Mr Steffens said.

Lockyer Valley Crime Stoppers committee member Janice Holstein emphasised that Crime Stoppers was a community volunteer organisation.

She said the group currently had about 13 members, and encouraged those interested to join.

"We've got a lot of long-term members which a lot of groups don't get the luxury of having,” she said.

"We are always looking for more members to volunteer or join the committee.”

Mrs Holstein was also thankful for the community support of the group financially over the years.

She said the Withcott Hotel recently raised more than $1200 for the group following their famous mud crab lunch and was just one of many organisations who had helped in the past.

To help mark the Crime Stoppers Annual Results Celebration Day, the Lockyer Valley group set up an information stand at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

The public can view the stand until Friday at noon.