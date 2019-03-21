Community supports family after father-of-three loses battle

SUPPORT: A community event will be held in honour of Jason Blackwood to raise money for his children Nathan, Scott and Emma, along with wife Janelle.

LOVE your family and protect your skin- these are just two pieces of wisdom we can learn from Regency Downs dad Jason Blackwood.

Right up until his final breath, Jason championed his own looming fate, living everyday like his last.

Family was always the priority for the father-of-three, but after being diagnosed with stage four melanoma in 2016, his focus on those close to him heightened even more.

Until he could fight no longer, Jason was adamant he wanted to be home with his wife Janelle, and their children Nathan, Scott and Emma.

Jason's death was imminent but complaining wasn't in his vocabulary, according to his mother-in-law Helen Masson.

Despite his constant intake and dependence on immunotherapy drugs, Jason not only used his time to make memories for his kids to cherish, but to also help others.

Jason Blackwood: Elders agronomist Jason Blackwood shares his story as part of the Stand Up Speak Up initiative.

After being diagnosed with an impossible challenge, Jason didn't take long to become an advocate for skin protection.

The Gatton agronomist used his story to enact change in others and became involved in the Elder's Stand Up Speak Up initiative.

Dressed in his pink Elders' shirt, Jason gave people an insight into his life just a matter of months after his diagnosis.

"Will I see my kids get married, will I walk my daughter down the aisle, will I get to teach them how to drive a car," were just some of the thoughts Jason shared with the camera.

"I didn't want an end date because I didn't want my brain working towards anything, just got to get up every day and live everyday like it's the last one."

Jason lost his battle on Monday, March 18, his twin boys were aged seven and his daughter was nine.

He was just 45-years-old.

In the video, Jason urged people to get their skin checked and seek early treatment.

"If I can encourage just one or two people to get the treatment early its worth all the time I can give it," he said.

While Jason has no time left to give, his family will continue the message of sun safety by walking in the Melanoma March.

Elders Gatton's Jason Blackwood (left) picks up the national 2016 One Elders Safety Award from company CEO Mark Allison. Contributed

The march has been a tradition for the family since Jason's diagnosis, but this year Jason can only attend in spirit.

His family are "absolutely shattered" at the thought of living life without their genuine, caring and family-orientated dad, husband, brother and son.

This Sunday night community members will attend an event in his honour at the Gatton Redbacks Football Club, which will raise money for the family.

The club will host a live auction with more than $30,000 of donated goods up for grabs.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the Blackwood family.

Sale profits from the bar and canteen will also go to the family.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 6pm.