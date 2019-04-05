Community support gets Isla over the line

SARAH Mawer is her daughter's number one supporter out on the athletic track, but she said the community were the real reason Isla was able to compete at the state championships.

Last month, the Mawers called on the Somerset community to help them collect much needed funds to allow Isla to travel to Townsville for the Little Athletics Queensland State Championships.

Just two weeks after putting donations tins at the Little Blue Teapot and the Bellevue Hotel in Coominya, the Mawers received almost $500.

Mrs Mawer was blown away by the generosity of locals.

"Without the people of Coominya we wouldn't have been able to attend the championships,” Mrs Mawer said.

"I was absolutely stoked. I could not believe what people were putting in especially in just two weeks.”

With the community behind her, Isla made their efforts worthwhile, achieving two personal bests at the competition.

The nine-year-old knocked two seconds off her 200 metre sprint and finished in the top 10 of athletes in hurdles.

Mrs Mawer gushed with pride.

"I've got a daughter who is top ten in the state,” she said.

But to Isla, her achievements were no big deal - she competed for enjoyment.

Apart from "candy and tv” there wasn't much Isla liked more than running - one day she wants to "win the Olympics”.

When she's out on the track her mind is blank; all the young runner is focused on is finishing the race hard.

According to Isla eating bananas and training is the combination for guaranteed success - she hopes to use this formula at her school athletics day.

Isla said her next goal was to represent Coominya State School in running.