Community step up to support family of paralysed dad

THOMAS Taylor's life was turned upside down on December 7 when he a serious car accident on Woodbury Rd at Yeppoon left him paralysed from the chest down.

His wife Jodie launched a GoFundMe campaign on Sunday to raise $5000 so she and their son, Quinn, could travel down to Brisbane and be by his side during his long road to recovery.

The page has attracted heartwarming support and generous donations in less than a day.

Donations from more than 50 people poured into the site and $4540 had been raised by 2.30pm yesterday.

The campaign has also been shared nearly 500 times.

Mr Taylor was travelling with two other passengers when the vehicle rolled near Yeppoon, leaving two of the passengers with minor injuries.

Mr Taylor, however, was trapped and needed to be cut out of the car by a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew.

He suffered a laceration to the head, neck pain and an arm injury and was transported to hospital.

However, the outcome for the 53-year-old turned out to be much worse.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital for an emergency operation on his neck and back.

It was discovered that he had suffered a broken neck, and had fractured his C7 and T1 vertebrae, leaving him paralysed from the chest down.

The prognosis was devastating - he may never walk again.

One of the generous donators was Donna Collins who said she was "devastated" to hear the news.

"Tom is an incredible man. The times we have spent time with him have been brilliant times and we have very fond memories of him," she said.

"We will definitely be making more when we come back over.

"Sending millions of love and hugs to you, Jodie and Quinn.

"Please tell Tom he is in our thoughts and prayers and give him massive hugs from Brian and I and the kids."

Alice Huntly expressed her love for Mr Taylor.

"I love my brother," she posted.

Peter Bates was equally in shock about the tragedy.

"Devastating news. Thinking of you all," he commented.

"Anything you need, what it is, just ask.

"Stay strong, team Taylor."

How you can help

• Go to GoFundMe.com and search Tom's Road to Recovery (Yeppoon) to donate.