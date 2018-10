GATTON'S turf club was transformed into a Gatsby wonderland on Saturday night to support cancer survivor Brooke Kirkwood.

After being diagnosed with leukaemia in June last year, the 22-year-old fought a brave battle and defeated the disease earlier this year.

Presently in remission, friends, family and community members honoured the local women by raising money to get her back on her feet after a long period spent in and out of hospital.