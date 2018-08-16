Community strength on show

ALL SMILES: Cooper, Ryley and Jayden Sykes of Ipswich at the Up the Creek Festival on Saturday.

ALL SMILES: Cooper, Ryley and Jayden Sykes of Ipswich at the Up the Creek Festival on Saturday. Lachlan McIvor

EVEN in the toughest of times, the strength of community never wavers.

The Up the Creek Festival, held on Saturday, raised crucial funds for Mount Sylvia State School.

Even with dry conditions hampering local farmers, many producers in the area contributed by donating vegetables, fruit, hay and flowers.

The school's P&C Association president Nicholas Wilkins said the event also served as a way to entice visitors to their special part of the region.

"It's about getting all the community together,” Mr Wilkins said.

"It's also about getting as many people from outside of the area into this area to show what comes out of this valley. This part of the world is so fertile and they're so clever with what they do here.”