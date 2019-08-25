Community sessions dancing into Esk

Everybody Now! Facilitators leading the crowd at Somerset Art Beat Festival in July

Everybody Now! Facilitators leading the crowd at Somerset Art Beat Festival in July Wallea Eaglehawk

Somerset residents are invited to put on their dancing shoes for Stage Two of Let's Dance Somerset.

Two community dance workshops will be taking place in September at the Esk CWA Hall.

On Saturday 14, and 28, visitors will be able to join national performing artists Everybody Now! for three hours of dancing fun.

The initiative was oirganised by Creative Arts Alliance, and is a follow-on to the inaugural Somerset Art Beat Festival that took place in July.

Kate McDonald from Everybody Now! encouraged all Somerset residents to get involved, regardless of their age or level of dancing ability.

"The workshops will be for all ages, all abilities and include a mash-up of your favourite dance styles from the cha cha, heel and toe, freestyle groove to the floss," she said.

"Most of all its about having a good time".

The workshops will also offer opportunities for local dance groups to showcase their talent alongside other Queensland performers and artists at the Arts Ablaze, Regional Arts Conference coming up in October.

Groups or individuals that would like to perform at the conference will be provided with transport and a small allowance to attend, and will be able to experience a range of activities on the day.

Anyone interested in registering for the dance workshops can do so by visiting http://tinyurl.com/letsdancesomerset, or email admin@creativealliance.org.au for more information.