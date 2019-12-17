Community rocked after young boy killed by van

The scene of a fatal crash in Laidley on Tuesday. The van involved in the accident was taken away by police.

The scene of a fatal crash in Laidley on Tuesday. The van involved in the accident was taken away by police.

TRAGEDY has struck just a week before Christmas for the second time in the Lockyer Valley region after a nine-year-old boy was hit by a van and killed.

It's understood the young boy was walking on the side of the road this morning with his two brothers, before running out on to the road where he was struck by an oncoming van.

Paramedics rushed the young boy to Laidley Hospital where he died a short time later.

Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the incident had rocked the community.

"It's tragic that this has occurred and obviously so close to Christmas, a huge tragedy for the family and the community and for the police involved as well," he said.

"The emergency workers attending it would feel it as hard as anyone."

Police said the driver of the van was co-operating with police and investigations will continue.

It is the second pedestrian fatality in a matter of days after a 36-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run incident at Gatton on Saturday night.

Julie Thomsen was with a friend walking back to her broken-down car along the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale, west of Brisbane, when she was struck and killed between 10.30pm and 11pm.

The accident happened about 200m east of the Shell service station.

"Any fatality is too many," Sen-Sgt Draheim said.

"They're really concerning the behaviour of the pedestrians and we really hope that improves and I seek the assistance of the public to try and give information on either of these matters, whether there's footage or just help us out to see if we can actually better understand what's actually occurred on both instances.

"We constantly talk about driver attention.

"Driver inattention is a big killer and a big danger on our roads and obviously these incidents have involved the inattention of the pedestrians as well as the inattention of the drivers."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.