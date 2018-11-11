Community responds to need for formal wear

WHEN Lockyer District High School co-ordinators approached chaplain Rachael Willey about providing assistance for students needing formal wear, "Chappy Rach'' put social media to work.

From one initial post, a wave a support flooded the school with donations of dresses and suits, shoes and accessories coming from as far away as Kenilworth.

The school's Formal Closet now has more than 100 dresses and a small number of suits.

Mrs Willey will facilitate an affordable hire service through the school for the Year 12 students, and said the scheme was an important one she hoped would last for many years.

"This ensures that the gift keeps giving,” Mrs Willey said.

"We want to provide an alternative to spending hundreds of dollars on dresses.

"We are creating a new culture within the school, where the formal doesn't have to be a financial burden on families.”

Mrs Willey said the school was still looking for donations and anyone willing to donate items should contact the school on 54662333.

"We will continue to accept donations for as long as people are willing to give,” she said.

"It's important to have large numbers of dresses and suits so that the students have options in their sizes.”

Any students interested in the scheme should contact Mrs Willey during school hours.