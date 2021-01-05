A community has banded together to support a family after six children lost their mother in a tragic car crash on New Year's Eve.

Jade Warry, 35, was driving on Bucca Road, Bundaberg around 9pm when she crashed into a tree.

Bundaberg mum of 6 Jade Warry died on New Year's Eve after hit a tree Picture Facebook



More than $3,000 has been raised in two days for Ms Warry's funeral after her sister Tanika Warry revealed the family had only finished paying off their father's funeral recently.

"Sadly my sister was tragically taken in a car accident on New Year's Eve of 2020, she wrote on GoFundMe.

"Her life was (sic) ended far too soon leaving her six children behind. Her laugh and her infectious personality is already dearly missed."

"We do not have funds for her funeral her father's was just finished being paid off from 12 months ago."

The fundraiser has gained traction in the Bundaberg community, with $3,575 raised by midday Tuesday.

"We are trying to give Jade the farewell she deserves anything helps even a dollar."

Ms Warry's long-time friend Jade Newport has asked the Bundaberg community to support the family, who were in need of supplies following the tragedy.

"My very dear friend has tragically died New Year's Eve in a car accident along Bucca road, the beautiful soul has left behind an amazing partner and 6 children who now need as much help as possible, he's now left with 6 children on his own 35 Km to town without a vehicle, low water supply, mounting bills and many things that need attention," she wrote on social media.

"I'm trying to get the community to please help with absolutely anything that they can, and dig deep to get this family up on their feet as easy as possible."

Ms Warry is survived by her two daughters aged four and 13, and four sons aged five, eight, nine and 14, as well as her partner Rick Jones.

Originally published as Community rallies to give mum of six 'farewell she deserves'