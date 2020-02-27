Community rallies for mum of boy killed in daycare tragedy

The mum of the three-year-old boy killed in a hot daycare bus has received donations in just two days to help her pay funeral costs for her 'beautiful boy'.

THE Cairns mum of the three-year-old boy killed in a hot bus has received almost $11,000 in donations in just two days to help her pay funeral costs for her "beautiful boy".

With the words "God Bless you all", Muriel Namok, who has not publicly spoken about her loss, launched the gofundme.com campaign with a $10,000 goal on Wednesday.

"We can't thank you enough,'' her donation page, which has been shared 5.7K times says.

"The kind words, prayers and financial support our community has shown has been overwhelming.

"Last week our family experienced a tragic loss.

"Muriel and her immediate family are mourning the loss of their beautiful boy and our entire community is grieving.''

Centre manager Michael Lewis, 45, has been charged with manslaughter. AAP Image / Brian Cassey

Goodstart Early Learning employee Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, has been granted bail. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Two daycare centre workers have been charged with manslaughter after they allegedly left the boy to die on the minibus for six hours in extreme heat last Tuesday.

Grace Wearne, of gofundme, said they had been in direct contact with the family and can confirm that a close relative of his parents is managing the fundraiser.

Uncle Nick and other members of the family of a three-old-boy who died in a daycare mini-bus at Edmonton. (AAP Image/Brian Cassey)

She said over $10,000 had been raised and the donation total was rising quickly.

It is understood a date for the memorial and funeral is yet to be confirmed.