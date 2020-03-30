Fight of her life: Mum battles 'inoperable' cancer

Nadine has recently been diagnosed with stage three, inoperable cervical cancer and is embarking on the fight of her life.

Nadine has recently been diagnosed with stage three, inoperable cervical cancer and is embarking on the fight of her life.

A MOTHER of two, including a severely disabled son, is embarking on the fight of her life after being diagnosed with stage three, inoperable cervical cancer.

A friend of Nadine's, Brunswick Head woman Natalie Irving, has reached out to the community seeking help via a GoFundMe campaign.

"My dearest friend Nadine … is a single parent to two beautiful children (Ruby, 4 and Jasper, 9)," Natalie wrote.

"She has the added strain that her son Jasper has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and requires full-time specialised care, 24 hours a day.

"She has been his full-time carer and is responsible for his medical and daily care needs as he does not communicate or perform any tasks for himself.

"She is urgently starting aggressive cancer treatment to fight for her life so she can be there for her children for many years to come.

Nadine has recently been diagnosed with stage three, inoperable cervical cancer and is embarking on the fight of her life.

"Nadine is the rock for so many people in her life.

"She lights up everyone's world with her ridiculous smile, wicked sense of humour, along with her endless hope and compassion."

Funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign will help with medical costs, specialists and specialised carers to help with her son while she is going through and recovering from treatment, Ms Irving explained.

"This way she will be able to focus on caring for herself and recovering from this," she wrote.

"Although being a carer to a special child is rewarding for your soul, it unfortunately does not come with the finances required for these kind of urgent costs in life.

"This way we can make sure she has the time and money to fight this the best she can."

So far, more than $7700 has been raised and has paid for Nadine to get a "$3500 blood test to pinpoint the best way to kill this particular cancer".

"Next week she starts a type of radiation that will cost $12,000 over four weeks and the first week is now paid for from this fundraiser," Ms Irving wrote.

See www.gofundme.com: Urgent Cancer Treatment and Care for Nadine.