Community rallies after popular cafe burnt to ground overnight

The Red Deer Cafe in Esk burned to the ground overnight. Sunday, 28/03/21. Picture: Callan Lewis Photography

Firefighters have been unable to save a popular cafe, which burned to the ground in Esk overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said firefighters received a call around 1.35am on Sunday that the Red Deer Cafe in Esk had caught fire.

The much-loved cafe – a timber and weatherboard structure – was quickly destroyed by the conflagration and was “well-involved” by the time firefighters arrived.

A number of firefighting crews fought to bring the fire under control, and the blaze was kept from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Fire investigators will comb through the remains of the building this morning in an attempt to determine the cause of the blaze.

The northbound lane of Esk’s main street will be closed until investigators arrive.

News of the fire has been met with shock and sadness from locals and from tourists who enjoyed stopping at the shop on their way through town.

The Red Deer Cafe, Esk.

Already, people have stepped up to offer support to the cafe’s owners.

New Season’s Church Esk has begun raising money for the cafe.

“Tonight in our town an amazing family business The Red Deer Cafe was devastated by fire. Insurance will not cover half what they have in losses both personally and in business and so if u would like to financially help out our church is raising funds as a not for profit for them in this loss”.

“All money will go straight to the girls to help get them back on their feet and the doors open.”

Bank details:

New seasons church

BSB: 633 000

ACC: 169727559

Ref Red Deer.

A separate GoFundMe has also been set up.

