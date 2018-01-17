Community Q-and-A: Farm life and fighting fires

WHAT A BLAST: Jenny Swanson sits in the cab of her beloved big yellow truck, alongside her colleagues from the Marburg Rural Fire Brigade.

Suburb of Residence: Mount Marrow.

Occupation: Farmer.

Age: 63.

Marital Status: Married.

What have you enjoyed most about being a member of the Marburg Rural Fire Brigade?

Fighting fires and spending time with the new people I have met and have got to know.

Why did you decide to join in the first place?

I thought it would be a good community based project to become involved with.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Treat others how you would like to be treated.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Reduce the amount of plastic pollution.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

45, because I'm still able to work on the farm and fight fires.

What is your favourite hobby or recsreation, and why?

Stitching and quilting, because I like the finished product.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Riding horses and mustering on our cattle property up north.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Old Hidden Vale because the history of settlement goes back as far as 1841 and the names Mort, Laidley and AJ Cotton are synonymous with the property.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Buy more land because I would like to buy a cattle property much larger than where we live now.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

The Dalai Lama because I believe he stands as an example of how we should respect others, even if they may have wronged us in some way.

