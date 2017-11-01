Community of care recognised

IT WAS a loud and proud moment for the staff of first-time entrant Tabeel Lutheran Home as they took out best Health and Fitness Services at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

Office manager Debbie Elliot said nabbing the award was extremely satisfying for the staff on the night.

"If you were close you probably would have heard us when they called our name out,” Ms Elliot laughed.

"The award is recognition for a job well done and it reaffirms that for us.

"We were just thrilled to be selected as a finalist, so then actually winning the award was icing on the cake.”

Ms Elliot said their job was to provide the best quality care they could to residents of the home.

"Winning this award motivates us to keep our standards up there and as we express that to our staff and acknowledge them through this award, it actually lifts them as well,” she said.

"From that we become very proud of what we do - in all humility - being able to provide a really loving, caring service to our community.”

The Tabeel team worked on the award nomination together, which thoroughly impressed the judges.

"It was a team effort and that is what we are all about,” Ms Elliot said.

"Everyone had a little part to do in terms of putting together the nomination and the judge couldn't believe that - she said it read very well and as though one person had written it.

"To me that shows we areon the same page and shows the cohesiveness ofthe team.” Last year Tabeel Lutheran Home was fortunate enough to be a finalist in the national HESTA Aged Care awards.

"We've nominated for those awards again this year and will hear the results soon,” she said.

Ms Elliot said the local business awards were a good chance to see and connect with the other vibrant businesses of the Lockyer Valley.

"It's nice to know there are other strong businesses in the area, who are all so worthy of recognition,” she said.

Tabeel Lutheran Home will celebrate its 63rd birthday this year.