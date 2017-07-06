Community needs boosted in Lockyer's 2017-18 budget

THAT'S A WRAP: Lockyer Valley council CEO Ian Church and Mayor Tanya Milligan at the 2017/18 budget announcement last Tuesday.

LOCKYER VALLEY Mayor Tanya Milligan says the 2017/18 budget shows council is bringing it back to basics.

While there wasn't big spending in this budget, Cr Milligan said the council was focusing on everyday community needs like roads and facilities, while saving last year's surplus for future projects or natural disasters.

Cr Milligan said after playing "catch up” for the last few years, council was now operating within its means.

"The operating surplus also provides much needed funding to spend on improving assets such as roads, buildings, plant and equipment,” she said.

"We have been actively engaging with and listening to the community and in doing so, we are putting additional funding towards parks and roads.”

The 2017/18 Budget will deliver $17.56 million in capital works projects including $10.18 million on roads, $408,000 on parks including the installation of new equipment and the renewal of current infrastructure.

A further $1.42 million on maintaining and upgrading current facilities including installing solar panels, ultimately reducing long term costs, $1 million on IT services including e-services which will make doing business with council easier and faster and a further $177,000 to enhance our disaster management capabilities.

"I believe this is a very fiscally responsible budget...” Cr Milligan said.

2017/18 BUDGET EXPENDITURE

In addition to its capital budget, during the 2017/18 year council will spend:

$3.44 million on maintaining parks and gardens

$14.3 million on keeping our roads, bridges and footpaths in good repair

$947,000 on community grants, in-kind support and donations to sporting and other not-for-profit groups and community events.