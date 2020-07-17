Community group’s staggering bill hike in new agreement

Members of the Lockyer Valley Woodcrafters group are looking forward to getting back to work.

A NON-for-profit community group will have its annual building lease soar by more than 1000 per cent under a new agreement with council.

The Lockyer Woodcrafters Group, which occupies a 750-square metre space at Forest Hill, previously paid just $1 a year for the club grounds.

In a new 10-year lease agreement with the Lockyer Valley Council, the woodwork group will pay $132 + GST each year with a 2 per cent fixed increase annually.

The council’s report stated the new proposed rental price was equivalent to the appropriate state lease rental category, and it was consistent with the rent charged by council to other community groups.

Club president Malcolm Kirk said the price hike was inevitable.

“We do perform a community service, but then so do many others,” he said.

“We’re in a financial position to be able to afford it.”

Councillor Michael Hagan said the club was great for the community.

Malcolm Kirk and Geoff Adcock. Lockyer Woodcrafters Open Day and 13th birthday in 2019.

“They seem to be functioning really well, they always do, and they’re really good for the community,” he said.

The club has about 45 active members, with more yet to sign up following coronavirus restrictions.

Members create and build their own projects from wood and sell items to the community through their shop.

Mr Kirk said members would meet in August to discuss an increase in membership fees – the first fee hike in eleven years.

“The club performs a social function as well as a practical function,” Mr Kirk said.

“Many members look forward to that social interaction on a regular basis.

“I think its going to become more important in the future as we become more isolated.”

He said the club postponed its AGM until October 3, and new members were always welcome.

Anyone wanting to find out more can visit the shed or contact Malcolm Kirk on 0417 009 555.

