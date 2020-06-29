Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
rates, generic
rates, generic
News

Community group’s requests for rate rebate fall short

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
29th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE financial impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt throughout the region, with councils facing frequent quests for rates to rebated or reduced.

In the Somerset region, the council has already afforded several such reductions to ratepayers, with some residents petitioning for rates to be slashed even further.

The latest request has come from the Glamorgan Vale Water Board, who asked for a full rebate of general rates, separate charges, the Emergency Management Levy, and Rural Fire Levy on eleven properties, totalling $14,809.62.

READ MORE: Landowners to support fireys through increased levy

Councillors noted several issues with the request, one of the most glaring being that the Emergency Management Levy was a State Government charge, and could not be rebated by council.

It was also noted that making an exception to the Rural Fire Levy would reduce the amount of funds available to be distributed to rural fire brigades in the area.

The council report went on to note that all eleven of the properties in question were on rateable land, and that the Water Board still uses council roads and facilities like any other resident or business.

The request was firmly refused by the council.

READ MORE: Early-bird discount for overdue ratepayers

In the same meeting, however, the council did approve a different kind of rate rebate.

The reduction comes in the form of a special hardship concession, giving a partial rebate of rates by pushing back the commencement date to January 2021 rather than July 2020.

This special reduction only applies to properties in Rating Category 204 – banked development land renewable energy facilities – which is land that has been set aside for the construction of a renewable energy project such as a solar farm.

This means that any property within this rating category will effectively only have to pay six months worth of rates, rather than twelve.

More stories by Nathan Greaves.

rate rebates rural fire levy somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off
    • 29th Jun 2020 12:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frosty start after coldest week of year

        premium_icon Frosty start after coldest week of year

        News Temperatures have hovered around zero in parts of southern Queensland this morning, but there is some relief in sight.

        IN COURT: 40 people appearing in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Council begins ordering farms to clean up their act on roads

        premium_icon Council begins ordering farms to clean up their act on roads

        Council News After a new policy came into effect, a regional council has begun ordering farms to...

        Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        News SPER halts fine collection notices in response to coronavirus