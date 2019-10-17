Community group takes action over ‘health hazard’

A COMMUNITY group has taken matters into its own hands, accusing Somerset Regional Council of ignoring a “health hazard”.

Linville Hall Committee has installed a barrier around what they claim is a leak from a toilet block in Linville Station Park.

President Alan Kirby said the group had been forced to take matters into its own hands.

“A group of campers … they set up their tent over the wet patch. Over the day as people used the toilet, it started oozing,” Mr Kirby said.

“It’s actually sewage and it’s leaking out of the drainage system.

“It’s got to be a health hazard, so I thought I’ve got do something about it.”

The toilet block was built in the 1960s.

With the township of Linville receiving increasing visitor numbers from the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, Mr Kirby said it was time for the council to act and upgrade the facility.

“It’s well and truly had it’s day,” he said.

The Gatton Star revealed last month the hall committee had been warning the council for more than a year of the sewage leak.

Somerset Regional Council was contacted for comment, but has previously denied there was a sewage leak.

When responding to the Gatton Star’s initial story, Mayor Graeme Lehmann said “there is no sewage leaking into the park”.

“The soakage trench, part of the septic system, is the only area in the park with any moisture in the ground, hence the grass is green,” Mayor Lehmann said.

“The council’s engineer tested to find moisture on the surface and there was none.”

The council has said it was “assessing various options for the future of the toilet block for next year or the year after budget”.

Mr Kirby said this wasn’t good enough, and Linville had been “forgotten about”.

“We’ve been trying for a new toilet block since 2016,” he said.

Somerset Regional Council was contacted for comment.